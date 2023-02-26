Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 731,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

