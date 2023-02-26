Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1,020.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

