Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.44 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $117.44 million and $2.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00218776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00505004 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,548,730.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

