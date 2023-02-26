Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.19 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $12,327.02 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00219231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00102054 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00615804 USD and is down -11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,015.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.