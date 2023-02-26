Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Increased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 695.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 95.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.82.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

