Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $102.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.64.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 5,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

