Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $102.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.64.
SE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 5,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SEA Stock Performance
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.