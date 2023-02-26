Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF Management stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

