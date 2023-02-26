Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $384,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.86 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

