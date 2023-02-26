Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

