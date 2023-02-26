Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

