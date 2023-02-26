Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

