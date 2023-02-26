SALT Price Tops $0.0950 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $7.63 million and $24,267.49 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00042175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.11460877 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,674.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.