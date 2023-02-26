Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $271.95 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.05 or 0.00055377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $271.95 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00219519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00054584 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.87331986 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.