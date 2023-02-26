Safe Price Reaches $13.22 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.22 or 0.00057032 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $275.41 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00219964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00102461 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00055195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.87331986 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

