S Squared Technology LLC Raises Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software makes up 2.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.60% of Absolute Software worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.