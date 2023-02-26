S Squared Technology LLC Buys 4,443 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.31% of EverQuote worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799 in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

