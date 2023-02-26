Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Ryvyl Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Featured Stories

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

