Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.
