Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,202,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,966 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in General Mills were worth $245,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.