Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $187,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 119.1% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,336,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

