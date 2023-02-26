Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.92.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

