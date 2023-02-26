Royal Bank of Canada Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.05.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of GFL opened at $30.74 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
