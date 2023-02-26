Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Cincinnati Financial worth $205,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

