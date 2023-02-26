Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McKesson were worth $213,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CX Institutional grew its stake in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $359.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $267.82 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.67 and a 200 day moving average of $368.86.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

