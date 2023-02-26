Royal Bank of Canada Has $267.31 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $267,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

VRTX stock opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.59 and a 200-day moving average of $299.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,949. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

