Royal Bank of Canada Has $234.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $234,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $208.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

