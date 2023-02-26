Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

Driven Brands Price Performance

DRVN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

