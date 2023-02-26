Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $480.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

