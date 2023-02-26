Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.9 %

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,035.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,386.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a market capitalization of £70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 5,847.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.