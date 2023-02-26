RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of RingCentral worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $133.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,102 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

