Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Position Raised by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Richardson Electronics makes up approximately 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

RELL stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $303.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

