Reviewing Serco Group (SECCF) and The Competition

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Serco Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Serco Group Competitors -2.42% -14.79% 0.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A 190.05 Serco Group Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,268.20

This table compares Serco Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Serco Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Serco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out -464.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Serco Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Serco Group Competitors 740 3851 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Serco Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Serco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Serco Group rivals beat Serco Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

