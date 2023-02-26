Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

