Request Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $109.70 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10908804 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,803,268.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

