Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.89.

NYSE:RGA opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

