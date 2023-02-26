Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $756.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $736.05 and a 200-day moving average of $714.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

