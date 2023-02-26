Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $803.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of REGN stock opened at $756.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $736.05 and a 200-day moving average of $714.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.