Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $756.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $736.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

