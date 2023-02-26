Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 849,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 97,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.6 %

HOG stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

