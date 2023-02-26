Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

BLDR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

