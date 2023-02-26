Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in CF Industries by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 19,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after buying an additional 94,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

