Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,913 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 218.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The company has a market capitalization of $414.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.