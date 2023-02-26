Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Macy’s stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.