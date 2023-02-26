Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

