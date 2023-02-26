Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360,245 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,682 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 562,235 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.