Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 8,814 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

