Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

