ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.57 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.57 million and $6,445.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00404647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

