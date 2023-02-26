Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

