Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 9.0 %
NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
