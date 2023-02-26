QUASA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121,449.22 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $99.01 million and approximately $121,449.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00216881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,233.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012981 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,609.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

