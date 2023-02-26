Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $9.70 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $96.96 million and $16,622.48 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.70 or 0.00041489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.70864036 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,216.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

