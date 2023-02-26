QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 304.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

